Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 95,661 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95,661 shares during the period. Paylocity accounts for about 2.0% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $131,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 85.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 109.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $180.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.56 and a beta of 1.07. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCTY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

In other news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

