Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 9,954 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,954 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.95% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $27,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $51.94 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.