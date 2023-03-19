Robert W. Baird Trims Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Target Price to $59.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

KFY opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $35,032,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 253.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 606,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,254,000 after acquiring an additional 435,197 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,676,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,465,000 after acquiring an additional 397,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after acquiring an additional 318,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 406.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

