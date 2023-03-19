Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Brands

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 531,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 82,791 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 66,061 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 61.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 54,593 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 2,450.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 47,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 303,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 28,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

