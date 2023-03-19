Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives $125.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.00.
RYCEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.66) to GBX 160 ($1.95) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 90 ($1.10) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
