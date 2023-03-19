Royal Bank of Canada Cuts GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Price Target to C$1.75

GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada to C$1.75 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GreenFirst Forest Products stock opened at C$0.94 on Thursday. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.16.

GreenFirst Forest Products, Inc engages in the direct and indirect investment in natural resource and industrial sectors. The company was founded on September 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

