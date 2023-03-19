RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RPT. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

RPT Realty Trading Down 5.1 %

RPT opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $14.36.

RPT Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,629,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,016,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,964,000 after buying an additional 210,624 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,641,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,767,000 after acquiring an additional 43,715 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,584,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,341,000 after acquiring an additional 333,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,514,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,892,000 after acquiring an additional 122,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

