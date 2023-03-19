Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,978 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.85. 10,493,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,573,791. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.81. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The company has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 880.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $131,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,174,239.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $131,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,174,239.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,268 shares of company stock worth $6,641,547 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

