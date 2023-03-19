Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $131,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,174,239.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,641,547. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $184.85 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.81. The company has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 880.28, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

