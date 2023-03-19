Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

SAL stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $149.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.64. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $32.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

