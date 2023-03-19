Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SBH. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Insider Activity

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The company had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $609,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

