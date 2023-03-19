SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SDGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SD opened at $13.85 on Thursday. SandRidge Energy has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37.

Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after purchasing an additional 31,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,655,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,446,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,629,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,251,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in the United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

