Sara Bay Financial Buys New Stake in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,578,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Sara Bay Financial owned about 11.99% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Impac Mortgage Trading Down 46.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMH opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Impac Mortgage news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 purchased 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,550,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Impac Mortgage Profile
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.
