Sara Bay Financial Purchases Shares of 23,600 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.6% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META stock opened at $195.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $507.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on META. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.27.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

