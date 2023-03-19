Sara Bay Financial Reduces Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sara Bay Financial lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seagate Technology Price Performance

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $61.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $94.72.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 99.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

