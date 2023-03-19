Sara Bay Financial Sells 54 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sara Bay Financial lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 4.2% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $413.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $507.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.01.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

