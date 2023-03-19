Sara Bay Financial Sells 87,656 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Sara Bay Financial trimmed its position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,656 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in DLocal were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the third quarter worth about $310,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 226.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 612,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after buying an additional 424,866 shares during the period. Flight Deck Capital LP raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 5.4% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 378,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 19,464 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Shares of DLO stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $35.96.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

