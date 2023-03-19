Sawyer & Company Inc Lowers Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,851 shares of company stock worth $4,865,455. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $152.02 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $174.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.84 and a 200 day moving average of $156.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

