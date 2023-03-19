Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 140 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in McKesson by 13.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,287,000 after buying an additional 137,396 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $302,630,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 11.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,824,000 after buying an additional 85,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McKesson Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. UBS Group lowered their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $339.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $292.40 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.41.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

