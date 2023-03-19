Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 187 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 2.0% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $229.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.81.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

