Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Scholastic Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.13. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Scholastic by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,265,000 after purchasing an additional 516,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,189,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Scholastic by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 290,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 122,581 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,584,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Scholastic by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 97,540 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Further Reading

