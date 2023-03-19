SEEK Limited (SKLTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2903 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from SEEK’s previous dividend of $0.26.
SEEK Price Performance
Shares of SKLTY stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. SEEK has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $45.76.
SEEK Company Profile
