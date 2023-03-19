SEEK Limited (SKLTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2903 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from SEEK’s previous dividend of $0.26.

SEEK Price Performance

Shares of SKLTY stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. SEEK has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $45.76.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

