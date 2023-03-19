Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.05

Shares of Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and traded as low as $6.78. Seiko Epson shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 160,846 shares changing hands.

Seiko Epson Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Seiko Epson had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

