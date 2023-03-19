Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Seneca Foods Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Seneca Foods has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

