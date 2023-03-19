Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sesen Bio Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $127.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.83. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.97.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Insider Activity at Sesen Bio

In other Sesen Bio news, CFO Monica Forbes sold 3,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $36,497.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Monica Forbes sold 3,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $36,497.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 24,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $287,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,431 shares of company stock worth $842,886. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sesen Bio

About Sesen Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,015,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 272,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 108.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36,786 shares in the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.