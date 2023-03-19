Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shake Shack from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.33.

Shake Shack Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $54.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.01 and a beta of 1.67. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.54 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

