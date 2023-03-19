Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Reaches $230.69 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $230.69 million and $6.38 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,276.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00304636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00076667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00551091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.87 or 0.00484036 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003528 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,594,062,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

