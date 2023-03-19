Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) vs. Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) and Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sigma Lithium and Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 3 0 3.00 Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sigma Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.47%. Given Sigma Lithium’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

6.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group has a beta of 3.56, suggesting that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A -31.42% -29.76% Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group N/A N/A -56,000.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million ($0.48) -69.31 Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group N/A N/A -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

Summary

Sigma Lithium beats Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group

(Get Rating)

Adamant DRI Processing & Minerals Group engages in the mining, process, production, and sale of direct reduced iron feed stock. The company was founded on March 13,1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

