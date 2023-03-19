Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 56 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $906,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of CDW by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW stock opened at $188.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

