Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $279.79 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About EPAM Systems

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.14.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.