Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,706 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 5,087.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,249 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1,392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,827,000 after purchasing an additional 981,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.3 %

WCN stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

