Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $42.68 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 1.5% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $42,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $385.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.13. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.