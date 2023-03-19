Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 14,546 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,572,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $143,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 695,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,455,000 after acquiring an additional 341,384 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

VLUE opened at $88.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.53.

