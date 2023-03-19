Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 127,346 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 127,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,667,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733,455 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,907,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,331,000 after acquiring an additional 80,244 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,470,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,337,000 after buying an additional 192,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after buying an additional 1,213,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after buying an additional 722,390 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

EFG stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average of $83.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

