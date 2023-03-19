Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 174,979 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 174,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 692,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,765,000 after purchasing an additional 57,028 shares during the period.

BATS:EFV opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

