Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,109 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,047,000 after buying an additional 176,740 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,659,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,494,000 after purchasing an additional 293,664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,785,000 after purchasing an additional 135,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,000 after buying an additional 282,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 1,015,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,269,000 after buying an additional 26,976 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $45.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.