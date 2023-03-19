Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,109 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMMGet Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,047,000 after buying an additional 176,740 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,659,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,494,000 after purchasing an additional 293,664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,785,000 after purchasing an additional 135,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,000 after buying an additional 282,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 1,015,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,269,000 after buying an additional 26,976 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $45.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

(Get Rating)

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.