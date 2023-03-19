Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,910 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 50,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $928,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 312,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after buying an additional 130,038 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 59,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $61.62.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

