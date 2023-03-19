SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Capitalization Tops $590.78 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $590.78 million and approximately $232.92 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 51.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00033426 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00020013 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00206257 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,242.63 or 1.00168670 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002377 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,205,321,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,205,321,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.51566416 USD and is down -9.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $267,035,299.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

