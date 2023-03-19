Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut Six Flags Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE SIX opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $44.82.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

About Six Flags Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

