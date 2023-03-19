Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut Six Flags Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.18.
NYSE SIX opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $44.82.
Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
