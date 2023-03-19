Smartsheet’s (SMAR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SMAR. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SMAR opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.07. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $58.22.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $83,227,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 89.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,080,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,261 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 221.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $42,273,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.