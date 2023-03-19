Smooth Love Potion Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $122.04 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $122.04 million and approximately $13.87 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,388,980,911 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,388,568,291 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.

Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in Vietnam

Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.

Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.”

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

