Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.84. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 353.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 51.7% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

