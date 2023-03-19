Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 2,992 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,607,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,786. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

