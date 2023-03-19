Sourceless Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $155.75 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $155.75 million and $0.38 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026235 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00032552 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00020086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003586 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00205427 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,999.13 or 0.99968196 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0073239 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $31.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

