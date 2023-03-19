Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 52,270 shares trading hands.

Spanish Mountain Gold Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$70.07 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

