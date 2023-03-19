SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Position Reduced by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 5.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned about 0.33% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $19,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,313,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.71. 2,410,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,244. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.07.

