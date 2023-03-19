SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $5.20 on Friday, reaching $183.77. 24,156,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,359,807. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

