SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.5% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.