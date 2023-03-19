SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,644 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,746 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,676,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,308,000 after buying an additional 128,232 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,628,000 after buying an additional 508,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,091,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,968,000 after buying an additional 208,715 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $52.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.66.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

