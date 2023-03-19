SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.67. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $76.88.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

